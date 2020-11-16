Advertisement

Charlie Shortino returns to The Morning Show after battling COVID-19

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A staple of NBC15′s The Morning Show and First Alert Weather Team is back on-air after battling COVID-19.

NBC15′s Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino says he’s 100 percent now, but will continue to broadcast from home.

On Oct. 16, Shortino says he left work with a headache and went home. The headache continued throughout the weekend.

He got tested on Monday and two days later, learned he tested positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms throughout the whole thing would be classified as mild to maybe briefly moderate,” says Shortino. “It does knock you down a bit, but I did recover, it took a little while, and now I feel good.”

Shortino says out of an abundance of caution, he is staying at home and will continue to do so until possibly Thanksgiving.

He will broadcast the First Alert Weather Forecast on The Morning Show, and the This Day in History segment from home.

