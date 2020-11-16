Congressman Pocan in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Congressman Mark Pocan is in quarantine after moving his mother to a nursing home last week.
Pocan helped move his 91-year-old mother to a nursing home on Nov. 9.
The following day, Pocan says he found out his mother tested positive from a test she had taken on Nov. 4. She has been asymptomatic and had no signs of the disease.
Pocan said he wore a mask in the car.
“Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result and I was able to quarantine without delay,” says Pocan.
He was tested on Friday and received a negative result. He will test again at the end of this week.
