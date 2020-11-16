Advertisement

Congressman Pocan in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Congressman Mark Pocan
Congressman Mark Pocan(WIFR)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Congressman Mark Pocan is in quarantine after moving his mother to a nursing home last week.

Pocan helped move his 91-year-old mother to a nursing home on Nov. 9.

The following day, Pocan says he found out his mother tested positive from a test she had taken on Nov. 4. She has been asymptomatic and had no signs of the disease.

Pocan said he wore a mask in the car.

“Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result and I was able to quarantine without delay,” says Pocan.

He was tested on Friday and received a negative result. He will test again at the end of this week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether to strike down the state’s mask...
Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider mask mandate challenge
Fatal crash temporarily shut down I-43 NB at National Avenue in Milwaukee on Nov. 16.
Two people have died in Milwaukee County interstate crash
Monday's Planner
Warmer today with a chance of a sprinkle or snow flurry
A chilly start to the day will temperatures in the 20s across most of southern Wisconsin
A Slow Warming Trend this Week