Families rethink traditional Thanksgiving dinner amid COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is ten days away, and some families are breaking tradition to keep their families' safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s about protection and that should be at the heart of what family is,” Beth Hutchinson, Sun Prairie resident said.

Family members young and old typically crowd around the dinner table at the Hutchinson’s on Thanksgiving Day.

“It ends up being a quite a bit of family, but that just won’t happen this year,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says too many family members have underlying health conditions or are in the vulnerable population so gathering this year is not worth the risk.

“We don’t want to get anyone sick,” she said.

As covid cases climb in the badger state, Hutchinson said trimming the guest list was a no-brainer.

“Covid is a serious thing and we’re looking at numbers in Wisconsin that are something to take very seriously,” she said.

Experts said if a family member sits within 6 feet, with or without a mask for at least 15 minutes, the virus can spread.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news. We used to say 10 people, that was an OK number to gather with. Right now with covid so prevalent in our communities, we really cant be gathering,” Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW Health chief quality officer said.

Pothoff said it’s important people stick to the immediate family at the dinner table and the extended family on a video call.

“We cant bring multi-generational families together to celebrate because we risk infecting them. I don’t think anyone wants something bad to happen to their loved ones,” he said.

Health experts said it’s essential to isolate now so when you get together later, no one’s missing.

“Vaccines are just around the corner, just a few more months, can we please just bare down here, mitigate this thing," Pothoff said. “Socially distance, put our mask on, care about each other just a little bit more than what we have been, and keep each other safe.”

“If we do this now, then in a year, everyone is still around the table,” Hutchinson said.

