Little Cardinals Academy to permanently close due to financial hardships from COVID-19

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CROSS PLAINS Wis. (WMTV) - Little Cardinals Academy in Cross Plains announced Monday they will be permanently closing due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

“We are sorry to the families, children and the school district, and we will miss the relationships we’ve built,” said academy co-founder Brenda Fritz. “We will always be a champion for 4K and preparing children for their life-long journey in learning.”

The Little Cardinals Academy has worked with the 4K program at Middleton Cross Plain Area School District for the past three years, as well as taking care of children from six weeks to 12 years of age.

According to a news release, the academy will work to transfer their staff to The Academy of Little Vikings in Mt. Horeb. Fritz is also the owner of that academy.

The Little Cardinals Academy’s last day open will be Nov. 27.

