Man beaten by two roommates in Sun Prairie apartment, police say

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was beaten and taken to a hospital Sunday evening after he allegedly got into a fight with his two female roommates, says Sun Prairie police.

Officers responded to the 1500 Park Circle apartment around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man bleeding. They found the 40-year-old injured in an apartment and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the two women left before police arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

