Advertisement

MPD: Cash reported stolen from Madison restaurant

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reports that cash was stolen early Sunday morning from a restaurant.

According to an incident report, surveillance photos show a man forcing the backdoor open at the Buraka restaurant, located at 1210 Williamson Street.

The restaurant owner did not realize the money had been taken until the afternoon and reported it to MPD around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

MPD did not give a description of the suspect or release the surveillance images. The department also did not report how much money was taken.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan
Seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has risen 380% in past 2 months
Garza was killed when his helicopter went down in Egypt
U.S. soldier killed in helicopter crash has ties to Janesville
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Armed suspect arrested outside of Sun Prairie High School