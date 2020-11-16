MPD: Cash reported stolen from Madison restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reports that cash was stolen early Sunday morning from a restaurant.

According to an incident report, surveillance photos show a man forcing the backdoor open at the Buraka restaurant, located at 1210 Williamson Street.

The restaurant owner did not realize the money had been taken until the afternoon and reported it to MPD around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

MPD did not give a description of the suspect or release the surveillance images. The department also did not report how much money was taken.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.