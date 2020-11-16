Advertisement

Rock Co. hospitals near maximum capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to COVID-19 spike, Rock County Health Department announces scaling back of reopening plans.
Since the beginning of November, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County...
Since the beginning of November, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County has doubled.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Health Department announced Monday it is scaling back its reopening plan, moving back to Phase One. The shift comes after the county reported 30 percent of its total cases since the beginning of November.

Hospital capacity also influenced the decision. The county saw its highest increase in positive cases yet on Sunday, recording over 300 new cases. Since November 1, the number of people hospitalized has doubled, reaching 70 on Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Rock County hospitals are increasing their capacity, reaching maximum capacity in their ICUs, and that definitely would be true here as well,” said Eric Thornton, president at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

This comes after the county saw its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases yesterday (306), bringing the total number of...

Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Monday, November 16, 2020

Thornton said St. Mary’s has not had to implement its surge plan yet.

“We do still have beds available, but we want to be cautious about that as winter and fall are generally busy months for us,” Thornton explained.

Bed space is not the only concern. Thornton said other resources affect the hospital’s ability to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“We do have some staff that are out on quarantine, either because they’ve been personally diagnosed or a family member has been exposed,” he said.

The Rock County Health Department said the strain on hospitals and health workers is just one factor in scaling back reopening plans.

“Hospital data is one of the things the Rock County Health Department looks at to make that decision,” Thornton acknowledged.

The message from health officials including Thornton still has not changed. They are asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing, but these measures are more urgent than ever.

“The best way that you can help us is to keep yourself healthy,” Thornton said.

Thornton also said St. Mary’s is monitoring Rock County cases closely, especially as Thanksgiving draws near. He said he wants to remind people there is no such thing as a risk-free gathering.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Wisconsin recount estimated to cost nearly $8 million dollars
Wisconsin recount estimated to cost nearly $8 million dollars
Supporting caregivers and loved ones with Alzheimer’s during the holidays
Supporting caregivers and loved ones with Alzheimer’s during the holidays
Supporting caregivers and loved ones with Alzheimer’s during the holidays
Congressman Pocan in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Congressman Pocan in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure