Seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has risen 380% in past 2 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials say the seven-day average of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen 380% in the past two months.

The Department of Health Services reported Monday’s seven-day average as 6,426 on their COVID-19 dashboard. To put that in perspective, the seven-day average was 3,052 on Oct. 16 and 1,339 on Sept. 16.

DHS tweeted that one in four cases of COVID-19 are active in Wisconsin and are at risk for spreading the virus.

There were 4,389 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to over 316,000. This is the first day that cases have fallen below 5,000 since last Monday, but it is typical for the first day of the work week to see fewer cases. There were 4,360 cases last Monday.

There were 12,298 tests reported from the previous day, bringing the seven-day percent positive by person to 36.4%.

The number of those hospitalized from COVID-19 was reported at 118 Monday, with a total of 2,097 total COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Four hundred and forty six of those patients, or 21% of all patients in the hospital, are in the ICU.

Twelve more deaths were also reported across the state, bringing the total lives lost to COVID-19 to 2,649.

