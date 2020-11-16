Advertisement

Seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has risen 380% in past 2 months

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials say the seven-day average of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen 380% in the past two months.

The Department of Health Services reported Monday’s seven-day average as 6,426 on their COVID-19 dashboard. To put that in perspective, the seven-day average was 3,052 on Oct. 16 and 1,339 on Sept. 16.

DHS tweeted that one in four cases of COVID-19 are active in Wisconsin and are at risk for spreading the virus.

There were 4,389 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to over 316,000. This is the first day that cases have fallen below 5,000 since last Monday, but it is typical for the first day of the work week to see fewer cases. There were 4,360 cases last Monday.

There were 12,298 tests reported from the previous day, bringing the seven-day percent positive by person to 36.4%.

The number of those hospitalized from COVID-19 was reported at 118 Monday, with a total of 2,097 total COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Four hundred and forty six of those patients, or 21% of all patients in the hospital, are in the ICU.

Twelve more deaths were also reported across the state, bringing the total lives lost to COVID-19 to 2,649.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan
.
MPD: Cash reported stolen from Madison restaurant
Garza was killed when his helicopter went down in Egypt
U.S. soldier killed in helicopter crash has ties to Janesville
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Armed suspect arrested outside of Sun Prairie High School