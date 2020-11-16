Advertisement

Social Media Blitz to fight hunger, one photo at a time

Naviant, Inc. will donate 21 meals for each photo posted on Facebook or Instagram
(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Whether it’s a Zoom meeting, selfie, or creative group photo, a simple post on social media will help out those struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, people can post their photos on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SYH25, and Naviant, Inc. will donate 21 meals for each photo.

Our goal is to see 1,400 photos in one day to help those with food insecurities in Southwestern Wisconsin. That means up to 30,000 meals will be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

It’s part of NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to eliminate hunger and it’s easy to participate.

HOW IT WORKS

  1. Take a photo holding this sign. (Bonus points for wearing your favorite holiday attire and remember physical distancing)
  2. Post it to Second Harvest’s Facebook page or your own Instagram, just make sure to tag @secondharvestsw
  3. Don’t forget to use #SYH25

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz has been successful year after year, and it’s because of you.

People can also make an impact on the fight to eliminate hunger in our area by donating online.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

