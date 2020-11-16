Advertisement

Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A U.S. official says the Pentagon is expected to cut the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan almost in half by Jan. 15.

The order would stop short of outgoing President Donald Trump’s goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2,500, a reduction of more than 500.

The decisions follow Trump’s shakeup of the Pentagon last week in which he installed loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the Middle East.

