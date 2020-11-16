Two people have died in Milwaukee County interstate crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) -Officials say two people have died in an interstate crash in Milwaukee County.

The multi-vehicle crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 43 beginning at 2 a.m. Monday and backed up morning commuter traffic for hours.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the crash and said it was a double fatality.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

