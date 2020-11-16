Advertisement

Two people have died in Milwaukee County interstate crash

Fatal crash temporarily shut down I-43 NB at National Avenue in Milwaukee on Nov. 16.
Fatal crash temporarily shut down I-43 NB at National Avenue in Milwaukee on Nov. 16.(WisDOT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -Officials say two people have died in an interstate crash in Milwaukee County.

The multi-vehicle crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 43 beginning at 2 a.m. Monday and backed up morning commuter traffic for hours.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the crash and said it was a double fatality.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

