Two suspects arrested for separate charges during traffic stop

TOWNSHIP OF PACIFIC, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman from Portage and a man from Madison were arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department Sunday for separate charges after a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy stopped a 1999 Buick Park Avenue around 6:58 p.m. The stop was initiated on Highway 61/16 near County Highway P.

The driver of the Buick was identified as 37-year-old Niki Hossain. According to authorities it was determined that Hossain had a revoked driver’s license due to a previous OWI conviction.

During the stop, a Portage Police Department K9 was used. The K9 helped to find a small amount of a controlled substances in the vehicle, authorities say. Authorities arrested Hossain and took her to the Columbia Co. Jail for operating after revocation.

The passenger in the car was identified as 37-year-old John Roy King. Authorities determined King had an active felony probation and parole arrest warrant for battery to law enforcement, resisting/obstructing and robbery.

According to authorities King allegedly resisted arrest and began striking the responding deputy and officers with his elbows, knees and fists. Authorities say King then tried to flee the scene by running down the ditch line.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers used a taser and were able to take King into custody. The officers sustained minor injuries.

Authorities arrested King and took him to the Columbia Co. Jail for the original felony probation and parole arrest warrants. He also received additional charges for battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer, the Sheriff’s Department says.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.