UW Health explains how to effectively quarantine, isolate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health shared recommendations on how to effectively quarantine and isolate due to COVID-19 Monday amid a surge of cases in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services tweeted Monday that one in four cases of COVID-19 are active in Wisconsin and are at risk for spreading the virus.

There were 4,389 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to over 316,000.

According to a news release, it is first important to understand that there is a difference between quarantining and isolating. UW Health says quarantining is usually recommended in cases where someone may have been exposed to COVID-19. Isolating is recommended when someone already has a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and must stay away from people.

Health officials advise quarantining for 14 days because it may take two to 14 days for symptoms to show.

Those who quarantine should stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Symptoms can include a a fever higher than 100.4 degrees, a cough or shortness of breath.

Health officials also told those quarantining should avoid going to work, attending school or using public transportation.

People should also postpone all non-essential medical appointments until their quarantine period is over, wear a face covering and stay away from people who are high-risk for contracting COVID-19, if possible.

UW Health cited CDC guidelines for isolation, which in addition to the points made for quarantining, includes staying away from household members who do not have COVID-19. Health officials recommend isolating for 10 days after symptoms appear first and for 24 hours with no fever.

Those who do not have symptoms but do test positive for COVID-19 should stay in isolation for at least 10 days after their test date.

