Advertisement

UWPD catches dorm sign thieves, poses with 18 stolen signs

UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.
UWPD poses with the 18 signs stolen by a a pair of students from UW dorms.(UWPD)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Madison police solved a case of missing exit signs from UW residence halls over the weekend.

UWPD said they received a call on Saturday from UW Housing, who told police they were noticing a trend of exit signs going missing in several of their residence halls.

After reviewing security camera footage, police were able to identify the suspects — two UW students who are roommates. Police said they were able to catch the students in the act.

“We broke up a theft ring this weekend that clearly had a faulty exit strategy,” UWPD tweeted Sunday.

Police said the students were planning to take an exit sign from all 20 UW residence halls, but were busted after stealing 18. Both students were cited for the thefts and for unauthorized entry into campus buildings.

“We hope our post was tongue in cheek, and also sends a message that we take all theft seriously," a UWPD spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

delivery driver returns lost dog home
SPECIAL DELIVERY: While out delivering food, driver helps lost dog return home
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges
New features in ‘Hunt Wild Wisconsin’ app for upcoming gun deer season
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history