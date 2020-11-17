Advertisement

Annual Middleton Christmas tree lighting to be held virtually

(AP Images)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - If there’s one thing the Pandemic can’t cancel it’s the annual Middleton Christmas tree lighting!

The City of Middleton announced it will host a day of virtual Zoom activities culminating in the annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 21. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. and a special message from Santa will be broadcast over Facebook Live and YouTube around 5 p.m.

“In order to make the Downtown Tree Lighting event inclusive to the entire community, the Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry department, along with the Middleton Public Library staff, have put together a virtual event to provide a free event for the community,” said Gregory Lamping, recreation supervisor.

The virtual activities include arts and crafts, cookies, bingo and Name the Tune trivia.

The city is strongly advising community members not to come downtown to view the tree lighting in person.

“We cannot have crowds of more than 25 outdoors so we are asking all to stay home and enjoy the fun from the comfort of their homes,” Lamping said. “In order to ensure Santa stays healthy, we are pre-recording his message so he will not be downtown.”

The following is the schedule for the Nov. 21 virtual festivities:

  • 2 p.m.: Kids' cookie baking/decorating (recipe available on social media week of event, ingredients not provided)
  • 2:30 p.m.: Crafting (See below for activity kits)
  • 3 p.m.: Bingo (requires pre-registration via website*)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Storytelling
  • 4 p.m.: Name that Tune trivia (requires pre-registration via website*)
  • 4:45 p.m.: Dance workshop and performance
  • 5 p.m.: Santa Claus gives a special message, immediately followed by the City Tree Lighting

Those interested in participating in bingo and/or Name that Tune can preregister here.

Supplies for Bingo, crafting (reindeer ornaments) and hot cocoa will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 21, at Lakeview Park & Orchid Heights Park for drive-through pickup. Celebrate Winter Craft kits will be available at the Middleton Public Library from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Supplies are available for one per child while supplies last.

The day’s events will be live-streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MPLRF) and posted to YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCll07b0c7buOXGMTTA7uj1A).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Charlie Shortino returned to The Morning Show on Nov. 16 as he recovers from COVID-19.
Charlie Shortino returns to The Morning Show after battling COVID-19
Cabela's in Sun Prairie put Plexiglass between Santa and visitors this holiday season to keep...
Coronavirus pandemic impacts mall Santa visits
The Red Kettle Campaign accounts for 25 percent of annual funds. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign faces volunteer shortage
The status of Santa visits during COVID-19
The status of Santa visits during COVID-19