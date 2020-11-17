Annual Middleton Christmas tree lighting to be held virtually

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - If there’s one thing the Pandemic can’t cancel it’s the annual Middleton Christmas tree lighting!

The City of Middleton announced it will host a day of virtual Zoom activities culminating in the annual tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 21. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. and a special message from Santa will be broadcast over Facebook Live and YouTube around 5 p.m.

“In order to make the Downtown Tree Lighting event inclusive to the entire community, the Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry department, along with the Middleton Public Library staff, have put together a virtual event to provide a free event for the community,” said Gregory Lamping, recreation supervisor.

The virtual activities include arts and crafts, cookies, bingo and Name the Tune trivia.

The city is strongly advising community members not to come downtown to view the tree lighting in person.

“We cannot have crowds of more than 25 outdoors so we are asking all to stay home and enjoy the fun from the comfort of their homes,” Lamping said. “In order to ensure Santa stays healthy, we are pre-recording his message so he will not be downtown.”

The following is the schedule for the Nov. 21 virtual festivities:

2 p.m.: Kids' cookie baking/decorating (recipe available on social media week of event, ingredients not provided)

2:30 p.m.: Crafting (See below for activity kits)

3 p.m.: Bingo (requires pre-registration via website*)

3:30 p.m.: Storytelling

4 p.m.: Name that Tune trivia (requires pre-registration via website*)

4:45 p.m.: Dance workshop and performance

5 p.m.: Santa Claus gives a special message, immediately followed by the City Tree Lighting

Those interested in participating in bingo and/or Name that Tune can preregister here.

Supplies for Bingo, crafting (reindeer ornaments) and hot cocoa will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 21, at Lakeview Park & Orchid Heights Park for drive-through pickup. Celebrate Winter Craft kits will be available at the Middleton Public Library from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Supplies are available for one per child while supplies last.

The day’s events will be live-streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MPLRF) and posted to YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCll07b0c7buOXGMTTA7uj1A).

