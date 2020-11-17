Appeals court rules against Beaver Dam woman’s case on highway driving

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin appeals court denied a woman’s request to retake her case, which she said the citations filed against her interfered with her “constitutional right to drive on public highways ‘freely unencumbered.’”

The defendant, Diane Tomko from Beaver Dam, appealed her case after the Dodge County Circuit Court found her guilty of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without registration, operating a motor vehicle without an operators license and resisting an officer.

Court documents show that Tomko was found guilty of each citation by the City of Beaver Dam Municipal Court and unsuccessfully appealed those findings to the circuit court.

Tomko argued in her appeal that state laws do not allow the operation of a vehicle without operators license and the operation of a motor vehicle without insurance would not allow her to have the right to drive on public highways “freely unencumbered.”

“Tomko is wrong,” the court wrote.

The appeals court cited that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has held that driving on highways is a privilege subject to reasonable regulations and not a right. They also said the constitutionality of driver licensing, registration and insurance statutes is a question of law.

The court described Tomko’s other assertions about the constitutionality of Wisconsin statutes “incoherent” and continued to reject her arguments on that basis.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.