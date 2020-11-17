Advertisement

Appeals court rules against Beaver Dam woman’s case on highway driving

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a...
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin appeals court denied a woman’s request to retake her case, which she said the citations filed against her interfered with her “constitutional right to drive on public highways ‘freely unencumbered.’”

The defendant, Diane Tomko from Beaver Dam, appealed her case after the Dodge County Circuit Court found her guilty of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without registration, operating a motor vehicle without an operators license and resisting an officer.

Court documents show that Tomko was found guilty of each citation by the City of Beaver Dam Municipal Court and unsuccessfully appealed those findings to the circuit court.

Tomko argued in her appeal that state laws do not allow the operation of a vehicle without operators license and the operation of a motor vehicle without insurance would not allow her to have the right to drive on public highways “freely unencumbered.”

“Tomko is wrong,” the court wrote.

The appeals court cited that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has held that driving on highways is a privilege subject to reasonable regulations and not a right. They also said the constitutionality of driver licensing, registration and insurance statutes is a question of law.

The court described Tomko’s other assertions about the constitutionality of Wisconsin statutes “incoherent” and continued to reject her arguments on that basis.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Convalescent plasma in high demand amid pandemic
Convalescent plasma in high demand amid pandemic
Three Wisconsinites are representing the Badger State on The Voice.
Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice
Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice
Right now the need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is critical to help...
Convalescent plasma donors needed as demand reaches new heights
black fake flames
Kitchen fire displaces two families, causes $20K in damage