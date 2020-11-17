Advertisement

Bucks hire Dunlap, Oppenheimer as assistant coaches

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has added former Charlotte Bobcats and Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap along with Josh Oppenheimer as assistants.

Dunlap coached Loyola Marymount for the last six seasons and posted an 81-108 record. Loyola Marymount athletic director Craig Pintens announced in March that the school and Dunlap had agreed to part ways.

Oppenheimer previously was a Bucks assistant from 2013-16.

