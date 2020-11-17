Cold For Now, Late Week Warm-Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moves to the east tonight and will take the snow showers with it. Clouds won’t be far behind with sunshine making a return for Tuesday. After lows into the middle 20s tonight, it will be chilly tomorrow with highs only expected into the upper 30s. That cold air doesn’t stick around long. With high pressure dominating the weather through the end of the week, winds will go from a northerly direction to a southerly direction. This will bump highs to near 50 Wednesday and around 60 on Thursday. The mild and warm conditions will come with rather breezy conditions through the middle of the week.

Our next weathermaker arrives for the weekend with a developing low pressure system. This will bring increasing clouds Friday with perhaps a late day shower. Rain becomes likely Saturday and continues off and on through Sunday as colder temperatures move in. This could end the precipitation as a rain snow mix. Highs by early next week will drop into the 40s with overnight lows back to the 20s.

