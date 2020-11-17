Coolest day this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! It’s a chilly start to our day. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s across most of the area. However, it doesn’t exactly feel that warm. A northwest wind at 5-15 mph is adding a wind chill factor. Wind chills this morning are in the teens. No major weather impacts will impact your morning commute.

Despite a ton of sunshine, this afternoon will be chilly, even for the middle of November. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 43 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

A BIG warm-up will start to on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny and windy. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The south wind will help bring in warmer weather.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures on Thursday will be near 60 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. Temperatures will still be on the mild side of things on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Our next big weather maker looks like it will arrive sometime this weekend. Even though our rain chances this weekend are increasing, this weekend probably won’t be a complete washout. There are still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast. There are still some question marks on where and when the heaviest rain will develop. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the weekend over the next several days. Right now, high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

