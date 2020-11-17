Advertisement

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.(WSAZ)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials have banned all indoor gatherings as well as any outdoor ones with more than ten people, Public Health Dane Co. announced Tuesday. The new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“This virus does not spread on its own. We spread it. Every gathering – no matter the size – is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The new order maintains the requirement for face coverings and still limits the 50 percent capacity limit for most businesses.

Indoor mass gatherings of people who do not live together are banned on any property.

The agency notes some of the events considered mass gatherings:

  • Concerts and festivals
  • Meetings or training sessions
  • Conferences
  • Performances or shows
  • Sporting events

It is important to note, the agency’s rules do not apply to events happening on the University of Wisconsin campus.

PHMDC notes the previous order set the caps at 10 people for indoor gatherings and 25 for outdoor ones.

It will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on December 16. The agency warned that the county or the City of Madison could issue fines of up to $1,000 per violation, plus court costs. Each person over the cap is considered a separate violation, so PHMDC warns the fines could add up quickly for violaters.

