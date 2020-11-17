DMV investigators uncovers $4 million fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is celebrating one of its investigators after he uncovered millions of dollars on in fraudulent titles and recovered a half-million dollars' worth of stolen vehicles.

According to the agency, the Field Investigation Unit’s Joel Ingebrigston took the case early last year after the DMV detected an inordinate amount of counterfeit replacement titles being submitted to its customer service centers.

Ingebrigston determined people with no ties to the Badger State were putting in those applications and spotted similar actions involving other states. After that, he reached out to the National Insurance Claim Bureau to verify the titles and help track down the stolen vehicles.

In all, they located 16 of them, worth more than $500,000, the DMV stated. He also dug up more than 100 fraudulent documents linked to $4 million worth of vehicles.

For his actions, Ingebrigston received the Fraud Prevention and Detection Award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. On top of that, his methods for identifying title and odometer fraud have been adopted by multiple other agencies, DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman pointed out.

“It’s an honor to have one of Wisconsin’s DMV investigators recognized for his innovative work uncovering schemes that defraud motorists in Wisconsin and span to other states,” she added.

The DMV also used the opportunity to explain to car owners what they can do to protect themselves from similar frauds.

Never keep your title in your car. Store it in a safe place. The Certificate of Registration which comes with every renewal is what should go in the vehicle.

Be sure the owner signs the title before buying it.

Check that the owner’s odometer mileage statement makes sense with the vehicle’s condition.

Run an odometer accuracy check using the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Alterations or erasures on the odometer mileage statement makes the title invalid.

If the title shows that the vehicle was previously titled out of state, seriously consider checking further before you buy.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.