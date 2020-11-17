Advertisement

Kitchen fire displaces two families, causes $20K in damage

black fake flames
black fake flames(Mgn Online)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A kitchen fire displaced two Sun Prairie families Monday and caused $20,000 in damage to a two-family residential duplex, according to the Sun Prairie Fire & rescue Company.

According to a release Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 2000 block of Wyoming Ave around 5 p.m. Upon arrival the Sun Prairie Police Department confirmed the evacuation of everyone from the duplex.

SPF&R entered one unit of the duplex and found an active fire in the kitchen of the home, the release states. Crews extinguished the flames.

The rest of the home was searched and it was found that the fire had not extended beyond the kitchen, according to the release. The duplex was ventilated but one unit of the duplex sustained extensive smoke damage, causing crews to deem it uninhabitable. Authorities sat families from both units were relocated.

SPEMS treated two residents on the scene for smoke inhalation, the release states. The damage is estimated at $20,000. No injuries to Sun Prairie Emergency Service personnel were reported.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries, and the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Convalescent plasma in high demand amid pandemic
Convalescent plasma in high demand amid pandemic
Three Wisconsinites are representing the Badger State on The Voice.
Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice
Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice
Right now the need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is critical to help...
Convalescent plasma donors needed as demand reaches new heights