Advertisement

Last two WI counties certify results; Recount deadline looms

The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Thursday to file
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election...
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump could file soon for a recount in Wisconsin, once the final county submits its certification of the election results.

All but Brown and Kenosha counties had already turned in their official canvass reports ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Reports so far showed there was minimal change to the unofficial results that showed Democrat Joe Biden beating Trump by about 22,500 votes.

After the last canvass report is filed, the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to pay the $7.9 million estimated cost for a statewide recount and submit other required paperwork.

Trump could also file for a recount only in select counties, which would reduce his cost and allow him to target areas where votes were predominantly for Biden.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night

Latest News

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi during the press conference Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Parisi rolls out reelection campaign
(FILE Nov. 3, 2020)
Wisconsin recount estimated to cost nearly $8 million dollars
(FILE) Janesville's central ballot counting location on Election Day.
Plaintiffs drop suit claiming fraud in Wisconsin absentees
The Trump Campaign files lawsuits in at least four states.
New lawsuit seeks to challenge votes in 3 Wisconsin counties