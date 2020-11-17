Madison firefighters knock down apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters managed to knock down a blaze at an apartment building on the Isthmus Tuesday after before it could spread to other units.

Everyone was evacuated from the multi-unit home, in the 1300 block of Rutledge St., after someone spotted smoke seeping into the hallway through an apartment door, according to the Madison Fire Dept.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the fire coming from the kitchen area, MFD continued. They were able to get the flames contained to that unit quickly.

The person who lives in that apartment was displaced by the blaze, however everyone else who lived in the building was allowed to return, the fire department explained.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.