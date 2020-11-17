Advertisement

MPD: Reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots being fired Tuesday afternoon on Madison’s east side.

Dane County Dispatch says a call came in around 1:30 p.m. near the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue. A caller told dispatch they heard five shots.

MPD is responding to the scene of the incident.

The Madison Police Department is still investigating this incident and NBC15 will update this story as new details are available.

