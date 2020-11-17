Advertisement

NBC15 Investigates UV Lights; Are they safe and effective?

UV light wand
UV light wand(WMTV)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a growing demand for at-home UV light devices amid the pandemic, according to consumer experts.

You can buy small handheld devices in stores and online. Despite the popularity, these products are not FDA approved to prevent coronavirus. Still, Ultraviolet light or UV light technology does work and is used by schools, businesses, hospitals, and even jails to sanitize the air and surfaces. But is this powerful technology safe to bring into your home?

NBC15 Investigates purchased three UV light products online from Amazon. Each product was listed at different price points ranging from $25 to $80.

We took all three products to a lab at UW-Madison to find out how effective they are at disinfecting and what the safety risks are of using them at home.

Mikhail Kats and Jenn Choy, Associate Professors study light in the Electrical Engineering Department and helped us test the products.

UVC is the range that’s best used for sanitizing purposes. we tested these two UV light wands and a UV light sanitizer box. The box is big enough to put your cell phone, keys, or other small items you use daily.

We found that all three devices emitted UV light, meaning they are most likely effective at disinfecting but UV wands come with some safety risks.

Products tested:

https://www.amazon.com/Sanitizer-Sterilizing-Glasses-Watches-S2/dp/B08638D12W/ref=sr_1_9?crid=DNOT8X7QD5WZ&dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1603839076&sprefix=uv+%2Caps%2C178&sr=8-9

https://www.amazon.com/BEWITU-Sterilization-Sanitizer-Ultraviolet-Household/dp/B089K1SJV4/ref=sr_1_34?crid=DNOT8X7QD5WZ&dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1603818094&sprefix=uv+%2Caps%2C178&sr=8-34

https://www.amazon.com/Sanitizer-Portable-Handheld-Disinfection-Household/dp/B08CH35Q5D/ref=sr_1_33?crid=DNOT8X7QD5WZ&dchild=1&keywords=uv+light+sanitizer&qid=1603818094&sprefix=uv+%2Caps%2C178&sr=8-33

