Parisi rolls out reelection campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who has led Dane Co. through the COVID-19 pandemic so far wants to continue heading up the county’s battle against the virus and its eventual economic recovery effort.

On Tuesday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced he intends to run for a fourth term this spring, framing his kickoff remarks almost entirely around the coronavirus outbreak.

“Covid-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being,” Parisi said. “The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime.”

The 60-year-old Parisi has called upon two prominent fellow Democrats to co-chair lead his campaign, U.S. Representative Mark Pocan and state representative Sheila Stubbs. The former praised Parisi for his handling of the pandemic, saying he has shown “amazing skill.”

“Joe’s calm and steady demeanor, coupled with his incredible competence as a leader, has been central to the success Dane County has had addressing the virus and the economic fallout it has caused,” Pocan said.

Stubbs, meanwhile, pointed to some of Parisi’s moves in the early days of the pandemic as examples of a “humanitarian response.”

“Only weeks into the pandemic, the County Executive put together initiatives to help renters, small businesses, food pantries and daycare centers weather the storm,” she recounted.

Parisi also used the fight against coronavirus to highlight some of the other initiatives he spearheaded during his ten years in office, including mental health teams in schools, efforts to clean up Dane Co. lakes, and moving the county to renewable energy.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.