Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump fires head of DHS election security agency
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq
Gov. Evers announces new COVID-19 relief package, GOP leaders also have plan