Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign faces volunteer shortage

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County is in desperate need of volunteers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign accounts for 25 percent of the Salvation Army’s annual funds, but barely half the number of 2019 volunteers have signed up in 2020.

“We’re about 2,500 people behind where we were last year at this time, and if you figure that in a shift, they make about $100 out there, that’s some pretty significant dollars,” said Steve Heck, Director of Operations and Development.

The shortage comes as the demand for their services has more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our family shelters, we’re at 55, and normally we have about 20, 21, and there’s still about 25, 30 families on a waiting list for that,” Heck said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest fundraiser, and this year’s goal is $550,000.

“It’s gonna make a difference because without that, we’re going to be in a world of hurt trying to serve people that we serve,” Heck explained.

If people aren’t comfortable donating to a physical kettle, they can also set up a virtual kettle and invite family and friends to donate.

To sign up to volunteer or set up a virtual kettle, visit ringbellsdane.org.

