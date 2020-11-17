Seasonal Middleton parking ordinance in effect

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A seasonal parking ordinance went into effect on Sunday in Middleton ahead of snow this season.

The Middleton Police Department explained that if it is necessary for a driver to park their car on the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., they must park on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered calendar days. This rule also applies on odd numbered days, where drivers should park on the odd numbered side of the street.

This ordinance is in place so that crews can conduct snow removal and street maintenance.

Middleton Police explained if a sign does not allow parking on one side of the street, then the alternate parking rule does not apply.

However, if the addresses on the street are all even or all odd, the parking regulation still applies. The rule makes it so there is no on-street parking allowed every other night. Officials noted this would mean one side of the street could not be plowed.

The parking ordinance will be in effect until March 15.

Here is the full ordinance:

15.04(5) Seasonal Night Parking 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM (a) No vehicle shall be parked or left standing between the hours of 1:00 AM and 7:00 AM on the even numbered side of any street on odd numbered calendar days and on the odd numbered side of any street on even numbered calendar days between November 15 and March 15 in each year, except on the streets and highways listed in (c). These parking restrictions shall be in addition to and shall supersede all other parking regulations from time to time existing on any street or highway in the City. (b) Notice. Signs giving notice that night parking restrictions are in effect in the City of Middleton shall be placed or erected at or near the corporate limits of the City on all state and country trunk highways and connecting streets. Such signs shall be reflectorized and of a type approved by the State Highway Commission as to size of lettering, shape and coloring in accordance with Wis. Stat. s. 349.13. (c) Exceptions. The following streets shall be excepted from the provisions of this subsection: 1. Blocks of streets which prohibit parking at all times on one side of said block or street and which permit parking of any status on the other side of said block or street. “Block” shall mean that portion of a street between two intersecting streets. For purposes of this section, an intersecting street includes both a street which fully intersects the street in question, and a street which begins or terminates at the street in question. 2. Parmenter Street from University Avenue to South Avenue Middleton Beach Road Middleton Street south of Voss Parkway

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.