Unclaimed property auction runs for next two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue kicked off an unclaimed property auction Monday.

According to a news release, the unclaimed items have been in safe deposit boxes for the statutory time required of them.

Auction items include jewelry, stamps, coins and other treasures.

The Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction is the host and potential bidders can view items in-person and online until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.