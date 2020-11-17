Advertisement

Unclaimed property auction runs for next two weeks

(WABI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue kicked off an unclaimed property auction Monday.

According to a news release, the unclaimed items have been in safe deposit boxes for the statutory time required of them.

Auction items include jewelry, stamps, coins and other treasures.

The Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction is the host and potential bidders can view items in-person and online until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
Charlie Shortino returned to The Morning Show on Nov. 16 as he recovers from COVID-19.
Charlie Shortino returns to The Morning Show after battling COVID-19
Cabela's in Sun Prairie put Plexiglass between Santa and visitors this holiday season to keep...
Coronavirus pandemic impacts mall Santa visits
Annual Middleton Christmas tree lighting to be held virtually