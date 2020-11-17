UW Madison adds rapid COVID-19 antigen test site for students, staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison is adding a new site for rapid COVID-19 antigen testing starting Wednesday.

UW Madison made the announcement Tuesday, saying the new site will be open exclusively to UW Madison students and employees. The rapid antigen tests complement the current PCR tests being conducted through University Health Services, according to a news release.

This will be the second rapid antigen test site on the UW Madison campus.

The Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests can give test results within 15 minutes, but a positive test will need a confirmatory PCR test from the Kohl Center. UW Madison continued, saying some participants may schedule a confirmatory PCR test based on their symptoms, even if their rapid test result is negative.

There will be no appointment necessary for a follow-up PCR test. The PCR test results could take several days and UW Madison advised participants to self-isolate while waiting for their results.

The testing site will open Wednesday and run through Dec. 23 at east concourse of the Kohl Center. Those who want to receive a test should enter the Kohl Center through Gate C, which is located on the southeast side of the facility off of Frances Street.

Rapid antigen tests are available by appointment only online and testing locations will only appear if there are appointments available.

