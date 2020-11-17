Advertisement

WI prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Two prisons have more than 300 cases
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.

Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners.

Some of the prisons hit the hardest:

  • New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases;
  • Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360;
  • Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258;
  • Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250;
  • Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140, and;
  • Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.

