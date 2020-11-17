WI prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases
Two prisons have more than 300 cases
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.
Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners.
Some of the prisons hit the hardest:
- New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases;
- Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360;
- Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258;
- Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250;
- Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140, and;
- Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.
