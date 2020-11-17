WI prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prisons have experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,063.

Six prisons have big outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners.

Some of the prisons hit the hardest:

New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases;

Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360;

Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258;

Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250;

Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140, and;

Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.

