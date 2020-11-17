Wisconsin movie theaters awarded $10 million in COVID-19 grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifty-four movie theaters across Wisconsin will share $10 million in state aid to help them make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing the grants, Gov. Tony Evers explained movie theaters suffered a double whammy as people were forced to stay home, on top of which studios haven’t been able to make new movies.

“Movie theaters are often a corner stone of our main street businesses, and I am glad we were able to get these funds out the door to help them keep theirs open,” Evers added.

The funds come from the $2 billion provided to Wisconsin as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES act earlier this year. The program, which was administered by the Dept. of Administration (DOA), provided qualifying theaters with up to $14,600 per screen to put towards installing COVID-19 safeguards such as social distancing, cleaning costs, and personnel costs.

DOA Secretary Joel Brennen pointed out that the theater industry employs thousands of people across the state adding that the agency hopes the funding can provide some relief to the theaters, “so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”

Click here for a full list of theaters receiving grants.

