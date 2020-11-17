Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin native was knocked out during the battle round Monday night of The Voice, but says his music career is far from over.

Aaron Scott was on Team Blake Shelton this season, making it past the round of blind auditions on the singing competition. Scott said how he was feeling then and how he is feeling now are two completely different feelings.

“This is probably one of my strongest performances in terms of the difficulty in my song, what I was asked to do and how well I was able to do it,” said Scott. “So to be honest - to come out like this, to feel like I did as well as I did, okay well I’m sent home. Honestly for me, I just wanted to go out doing the very best I could and I feel like I did that.”

He also said fans should keep an ear out for some new covers and even original music, coming soon.

Scott, who went to college in La Crosse and lives in Tomah, is a self proclaimed “small town Wisconsin guy.” He said previously that the experience had been surreal, and described it as one of the scariest, but also most exciting things he’s ever done.

“Just the positive outreach and feedback I’ve been getting from the community, a lot of people saying things like, this is the best thing that’s happened in our 2020, it’s finally good to see some good news hitting the airways,” Scott said. “Just to be a part of that is humbling and it’s just fantastic.”

Scott got his start in music at his church, where his mother was a piano and organ player.

There are two more Wisconsinites on The Voice as well, Madeline Consoer and John Holiday. All three made it through the blind auditions on the singing competition.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.