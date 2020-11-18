60’s are back for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The warm weather still tries to nudge its way into southern Wisconsin! Wednesday afternoon highs are likely to surge into the 50′s under a mostly sunny sky. A departing high-pressure system invites gusty SW winds tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60′s.

Although unusual, 60′s in November aren’t unheard of. Madison typically feels its last 60°F day within the first two weeks of the month. Using the entire period of record (back to 1869) from the Madison area, the average last 60°F day is November 11th. The latest 60°F ever recorded happened on December 28th in 1984.

After the brief warm-up, winds turn out of the West by Friday. Highs will cool off into the 50′s - which is still mild for this time of year.

Cloud cover grows over the weekend as a frontal boundary sets up south of Wisconsin. An upper-level impulse will swing by over the weekend, but rain will focus along the frontal boundary. As of Wednesday afternoon, models show the bulk of the rain falling south of the NBC 15 viewing area. There is a chance that showers and a light wintry mix expand north of the state-line Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the lower 40′s.

Sunshine returns Monday as do the average high temperatures. Long-range models show the next weather system arriving on Tuesday. Showers and snow flurries appear possible.

