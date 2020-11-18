Advertisement

All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at an NFL stadium. An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. That has irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country.

Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms.

Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league.

Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias. Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

