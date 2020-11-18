Badgers release men’s basketball schedule, season tips off next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re one week away from the tip-off to the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball season and the university has finally released its full schedule for the coming year.

Eastern Illinois will head to the Kohl Center on Wednesday, November 25, for a 9 p.m. showdown as the Badgers open the 2020-21 campaign at home. Big Ten play starts nearly a month later when Nebraska comes Madison for the start of conference action. Tip-off time for that game has not been set.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.”

All but one of UW’s first seven games will be played at the Kohl Center. The only time the Badgers hit the road before Christmas will be for a trip to Milwaukee to take on Marquette. According to Gard, that was by design and meant to help protect the team from COVID-19.

“Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables,” he explained. Gard did add that the team is looking to add one more game in December.

Coming off last year’s Big Ten championship, expectations are high for Wisconsin. The Badgers are ranked 7th in both the AP and the coach’s poll, which the athletics department points out is the second highest preseason ranking in team history.

