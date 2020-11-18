BIG warm-up starts Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Wednesday morning! The BIG warm-up we’ve been talking about all week starts today. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday and near 60 degrees on Thursday. Thursday is still looking like the warmest day this week. Friday won’t be quite as mild, but temperatures will still be well above average for this time of year. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. It’s back to reality this weekend with a chance of rain and maybe a few snowflakes.

Warm November Weather (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is chilly. Wake up temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light south wind is putting wind chills in the 20s almost areawide. There will be some scattered clouds around this morning, but no rain or snow is expected. No major weather impacts should impact your morning commute.

This afternoon will be warmer and breezy. A strong south wind at 10-20 mph will help drive temperatures to near 50 degrees this afternoon. Wind gusts today could be as high as 30 mph. Today should also feature plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Because of the strong south winds, temperatures will not tumble this evening or overnight. Lows tonight into Thursday morning will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 43 degrees. Temperatures Thursday morning will be near our average high for this time of year.

Thursday will be the pick day this week because it will be the warmest day this week. Highs temperatures on Thursday will be near 60 degrees. Thursday will still be windy with a south wind at 10-20 mph. Thursday probably won’t feature as much sunshine. Expect mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

High Temperatures Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will slide through Thursday night. This front won’t bring in any rain but it will knock our temperatures down. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Our next big weather maker could impact the area this weekend. This weekend will be cooler with a chance of rain and maybe a few snowflakes. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast. Right now, our weekend rain chances are not as high as they were on Tuesday. However, that does not mean this weekend is going to be dry. The forecast models are trending towards a more southerly track of a strong storm system this weekend, which would keep the heaviest precipitation just south of Wisconsin. The exact track this storm system takes will determine where the heaviest precipitation develops. We’re going to have to keep a close eye on the forecast models over the next couple of days. Since we are likely going to be on the northern side of the storm track, there is a chance the rain could turn to snow, if precipitation develops. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be near or just above 40 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker - This Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

