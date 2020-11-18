Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff cancels remaining days of hunter sight-in amid COVID-19 restrictions

(Michigan DNR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the recent Public Health of Madison and Dane County restrictions on in-person gatherings and growing COVID-29 concerns, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it will be cancelling the remaining days of its annual Hunter Sight-In program.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an update Tuesday following PHMDC’s ban on all indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings greater than 10 people.

“It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread and keep gatherings at a minimum,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We apologize for any inconvenience. We wish everyone a safe and healthy hunting season.”

