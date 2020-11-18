DHS: Expect vaccine by end of the year and a “significant undertaking” of a mass rollout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine and bring it home, the Wisconsin Department of Health cited federal partners and said to expect a vaccine by the end of the year.

“It will be the most extraordinary public health intervention our state has ever undertaken,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a press conference Tuesday. “It poses significant challenges, such as the need for ultra-cold storage and multiple vaccines from multiple manufacturers on different schedules.”

The limited supply, especially at the beginning, will pose another challenge, Van Dijk said. That is why the department will roll out the vaccine in phases. According to the DHS, frontline workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities will be the first to get vaccinated.

It’ll take several more months before everyone who wants a vaccine will get one, Van Dijk said, adding healthcare workers will likely get vaccinated by their employers, nursing homes will likely be supplied by pharmacies and much of the general public will turn to primary care physicians for their vaccines.

With a goal to make vaccines “accessible,” Van Dijk also said community-based clinics will be a distribution site.

Vaccination will take place in conjunction with testing efforts. Because it requires two doses and there is time required between them, Van Dijk said people should still try to control the spread through means like mask wearing and social distancing.

“If we’re able to produce the vaccine, if we’re able to get good uptake of the vaccine, all these things will contribute to creating a level of immunity that’ll protect us and return to life more normal,” Van Dijk said.

AstreZeneca, a vaccine-hopeful, is in its clinical trial stages at the University of Wisconsin. Maggie Bishop from Fitchburg is 43 days into the trial as a participant.

“There’s just so much sadness and separation. It was a no brainer. If I can be a part of the solution then I am all in.”

She said there is a skepticism for vaccines in the community, and they must surpass it to get better. “I hope that people [will] come to trust science and trust that the physicians are doing everything in their power to keep it safe and to get us back to living.”

At this point, no vaccine manufacturer has submitted an application to the FDA for approval.

