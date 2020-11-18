Advertisement

DMV launches program for businesses to renew fleet registration online

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Nov. 18, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program launched Wednesday will allow businesses to renew each vehicle in their fleet’s registration online.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation DMV announced the eMV Fleet Registration System to view their entire fleet on a customizable dashboard, select vehicles scheduled for renewal and pay online.

Businesses and organizations with multiple vehicle types are eligible for the service, including fleet cars, heavy trucks, trailers and vehicles registered at 5400 pounds and under.

According to a news release, the only fees collected as part of the program are the registration or replacement fees associated with renewing license plates.

To enroll, the DMV explained that a company must register to access the Wisconsin Internet application using the Web Access Management system. The company then will complete an access form to begin their account with eMV Fleet.

Once the company is enrolled, the information for their vehicles will be accessible and there is no individual entry needed.

