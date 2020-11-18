Dodge Co. Sheriff, area police chiefs “very concerned” by uptick in vehicle pursuits

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff says he and area police chiefs are “very concerned” by the uptick in the number of pursuits of vehicles in the county.

Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt issued a press release Tuesday stating that the county has seen 23 vehicle pursuits in the past 10 months, compared to 8 total pursuits in 2019 and 16 total pursuits in 2018.

“I have met with numerous police chiefs in Dodge County and we all agree that this is a disturbing trend,” Schmidt said in the release. “We need all drivers to not put their lives and the lives of others at risk by fleeing. Additionally, taking responsibility for one’s actions goes a long way with the judge, but fleeing shows a blatant disregard for public safety and authority.”

Schmidt warned that those who choose to flee from law enforcement will be held accountable, and that just because officials choose not to engage in a pursuit does not mean a case is closed.

The department uses good judgement when deciding whether to pursue a fleeing vehicle or not, Schmidt said. Many factors are weight before engaging, including the seriousness of the offense, the risk to the public if officials don’t pursue, the risk if they do, traffic/weather conditions, time of day and squad car condition, among others, he said.

Schmidt said if officials choose not to pursue, law enforcement will “vigorously follow up on these incidents to hold the suspect or vehicle owner accountable.” Further, the registered owner of the vehicle in pursuit is also liable under state law and can be held accountable for the pursuit if the driver is not found.

Ten area police chiefs were named in support of the press release.

“Please, for the safety of everyone and their families on our highways, if a law enforcement officer activates their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, simply pull over to the right and stop," Schmidt said.

