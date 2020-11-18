Family asks for Christmas cards to support little girl diagnosed with cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little 2-year-old girl in Chilton was diagnosed with cancer this month, and now her family is leaning on friends, family, and the community for strength.

Address to send a card to Virginia Ecker: W4604 CTY ROAD F , CHILTON, WI 53014

Click here to be a part of Virginia’s Army and journey.

The family also has a fundraising page here to help with medical expenses.

Her support group is called “Virginia’s Army.” Her name is Virginia Ecker and her family said she was an average toddler before her leukemia diagnosis.

“She went from my happy, energetic, playful little girl to a little girl who just wants to sleep and rest, and she’s very tired she doesn’t want to do the things she wants to just because her body is taking such a toll,” said Laura Shea, Virginia’s mother.

About two weeks ago, Laura and Tim, who also have a 5-month-old at home, heard what no parent wants to hear: ‘Your child has cancer.’

“I felt like I was living a nightmare, I wanted to wake up from the dream, I thought I was still sleeping, it just didn’t feel real,” said Shea.

Luckily, ‘Virginia’s Army’ is keeping them strong. It’s a Facebook group with a combination of friends, family and strangers, something for which Laura is very grateful. To help, she’s asking for us all to remember little Virginia when filling out Christmas cards this year.

Laura believes in the power of community.

“Anybody anywhere, to just think of her for one moment of the day and to just have her back, because I feel like when you’re going through something like this, whether you’re 2 or 102, you need an army behind you, to support you,” said Shea.

