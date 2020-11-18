Gov. Evers awards $6.6 million in grants to childcare organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers awarded $6.6 million in COVID-19 Out-Of-School Support Grants to 42 Wisconsin organizations Wednesday.

The organizations have been providing child care to school-aged-kids during the pandemic.

“These out-of-school support providers are a critical part of ensuring Wisconsin kids have access to high-quality programming and a safe place to go,” said Gov. Evers. “The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our kids, and these organizations have stepped up in a big way to make sure they have the support they need to stay resilient.”

The grant program is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The funds will be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitation, and additional costs to ensure high quality programming otherwise impacted by COVID-19, according to the Governor.

More information regarding the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant program is available here. A full list of grant winners is available here

