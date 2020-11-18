Advertisement

Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday he will declare a new state of emergency for Wisconsin, as well as reissue the mandate requiring the use of a face covering.

“We do not get any do overs here,” Gov. Evers said. “Enough games, we need you to join the cause and we need you to start today.”

The current public health emergency, Executive Order #90, expires on Saturday, but Gov. Evers said it is clear based on where the state is headed that they cannot afford to stop any mitigation efforts. The new declaration will extend the public health emergency in Wisconsin until January of 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the current public health emergency on Tues, Sept. 22 which added two months to the statewide mandate on wearing face masks. The seven-day average on cases back then was around 1,800 cases, the governor pointed out. There were about 104,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well.

“Things have worsened quickly since then,” Gov. Evers said.

The state reported Tuesday that Wisconsin has more than tripled their seven-day average, averaging 6,400 new positive COVID-19 cases per day. There are more than 323,000 total cases in the state.

Gov. Evers is also reissuing Emergency Order #1, which requires face coverings in public places.

