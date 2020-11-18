Gyms pause workout classes following public health order banning indoor gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Local gyms are putting a pause on workout classes, after Dane County public health officials issued Emergency Order #10.

“Every Sunday we look forward to morning yoga,” Emily Osiecki, gym patron said.

It’s a weekend morning routine for Osiecki and her mom at Pinnacle Health + Fitness.

“It’s been something me and mom have been able to do together and during quarantine there isn’t a ton that we can do,” Osiecki said.

She said the workout class takes weight off her shoulders.

“Honestly the stress relief, especially during COVID,” she said.

But as of midnight Tuesday, her class and all others like it will be cancelled.

“Which is sad,” she said.

Under emergency order #10, all in person indoor workout classes are banned because they’re considered mass gatherings.

According to the order, no indoor gatherings of any number are allowed.

“My first reaction was frustration,” Michael McMahon, Pinnacle Health and Fitness founder and president said. “One more straw piled on the camel’s back.”

Under the new order, gyms are still required to operate at 50 percent capacity, but McMahon says an empty gym is the norm.

“We’ve got members who are not coming to the club, not renewing memberships. They put them on hold until COVID goes away,” he said.

He said operating the gym during a pandemic is tough, but he’s doing his best to keep the doors open.

“I’m not prepared to quit," he said. “We need that human contact. The gym is one of the greatest places to go where you can enjoy that under normal circumstances.”

McMahon said this is a temporary pause on workout classes until the order is lifted on Dec. 16 at 12:01 a.m.

