Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo’s new polar bear makes his debut

His friends call him ‘Bo’
The Henry Vilas Zoo debuts its new polar bear, "Borealis," on Nov. 18, 2020.
The Henry Vilas Zoo debuts its new polar bear, "Borealis," on Nov. 18, 2020.(Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter’s taking hold in Wisconsin. What better time for the Henry Vilas Zoo to debut Borealis, its newest polar bear.

The 600-pound bear moved to Madison last week from the Toledo Zoo. Since that time, he’s been exploring his new home in the Zoo’s Arctic Passage exhibit.

He currently has the whole place to himself. The zoo’s female polar bear, Berit, is still asleep in her winter den. When she wakes up, Berit will join her new buddy in the exhibit.

Borealis - or ‘Bo’ to his friends - is just a few weeks shy of his second birthday. Zoo officials explain that is about the time a polar bear cub in the wild would venture out from his mama bear.

The move was facilitated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which is tasked with managing the polar bear populations in its affiliated zoos.

Welcome Borealis! We are thrilled to welcome our newest resident, a 600-pound male polar bear who arrived last week from...

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
BIG November warm-up begins today
Lanes heading north closed on I-39/90
Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit closed after semi-truck rollover
Madison Common Council votes to loosen cannabis laws