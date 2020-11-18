Lake Millls Area School District teachers call on district, state to better protect staff, students from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mills Area School District teachers are calling for immediate action Tuesday, for what they say is the need to protect students and staff as COVID-19 cases rise throughout Jefferson County.

According to a news release issued Tuesday evening, Lake Mills teachers filed 21 grievances which take issue with the school district’s handling of the pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services there are 4,392 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 COVID-related deaths in Jefferson County to date.

Educators say that despite the Jefferson County Health Department’s recommendation to move all learning online due to surging cases, the district has continued to operate in-person.

“Students and educators deserve to learn and teach in safe conditions and that’s not happening,” said middle school math teacher Kate Walsh. “After the refusal by school leaders to address our concerns for student and teacher safety, it was our obligation to move ahead toward a solution.”

Wisconsin Education Association Council District 6 Director John Wedge, who sent the release, states the district did move online for a short time in early November, but only because of a staffing shortage caused by the pandemic. The district has since resumed in-person instruction.

The Lake Mills teachers continued, saying they are working with educators across the state to call on DHS to enforce statewide criteria for conducting in-person classes during the pandemic. The educators also urged state and national leaders to provide financial relief for parents who have lost income or do not have the ability to stay home to care for their child.

