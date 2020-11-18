Madison Common Council votes to loosen cannabis laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to largely decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana in the city.

The group of changes overhauling local cannabis laws include allowing people 18 and older to use or possess up to 28 grams of cannabis on public and private property, as long as they have the permission of the property owner, landlord or tenant.

The measures also allow possession of paraphernalia for cannabis. In the revised city laws, no one can have cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school or on a school bus. Cannabis can also not be used while driving, but the move by the Council also lowers fines for violations of the ordinances, dropping most of them to $1.

The changes wouldn’t stop police from seeking charges for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, even if it is under the legal limit.

For a full rundown of the measures passed by the Madison Common Council, click here (items no. 74, 75, and 76 refer to the cannabis laws).

