Advertisement

Madison Common Council votes to loosen cannabis laws

(KWTX)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to largely decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana in the city.

The group of changes overhauling local cannabis laws include allowing people 18 and older to use or possess up to 28 grams of cannabis on public and private property, as long as they have the permission of the property owner, landlord or tenant.

The measures also allow possession of paraphernalia for cannabis. In the revised city laws, no one can have cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school or on a school bus. Cannabis can also not be used while driving, but the move by the Council also lowers fines for violations of the ordinances, dropping most of them to $1.

The changes wouldn’t stop police from seeking charges for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, even if it is under the legal limit.

For a full rundown of the measures passed by the Madison Common Council, click here (items no. 74, 75, and 76 refer to the cannabis laws).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

BIG November warm-up begins today
Lanes heading north closed on I-39/90
Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit closed after semi-truck rollover
workout class
Gyms pause workout classes following public health order banning indoor gatherings
DHS: Expect vaccine by end of the year
DHS: Expect vaccine by end of the year